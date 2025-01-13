Barcelona thrash Real 5-2 in Spanish Super Cup thriller

[Source: Barcelona FC/Facebook]

Barcelona came from an early goal down to beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final this morning.

Scoring four goals in a dominant first half and surviving having their goalkeeper sent off to clinch a record-extending 15th trophy.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde were all on target before halftime, after French forward Kylian Mbappe put Real in front in the fifth minute. Raphinha grabbed another in the second half while Rodrygo scored for Real.

Barcelona put in a clinical display to lift their first trophy in more than a year, having no silverware to show for last season.

Hansi Flick’s side prevented Real from winning their third title of the campaign, after they won the European Super Cup against Atalanta and beat Mexico’s Pachuca to the Intercontinental Cup last month.

Mbappe earned an early advantage, finishing a solo run from around the halfway line with a shot inside the far post.

But what looked like a dream start quickly turned into a nightmare for Carlo Ancelotti’s men when Yamal levelled for Barca in the 22nd minute.

Striker Lewandowski gave them the lead 14 minutes later from a penalty awarded for Eduardo Camavinga’s foul on Gavi.

Raphinha increased the advantage with a stunning header from a brilliant long cross by Jules Kounde in the 39th minute, and left back Balde added a fourth for Barca deep into stoppage time after nine minutes were added to the first half.

Yamal released Raphinha with a precise pass following Real’s miserable corner kick, before the Brazil forward left the ball to Balde who scored with a simple finish.

Real started the second half with Rodrygo hitting the bar, sparking hopes of the hectic clash taking another turn.

But Raphinha quelled any sniff of a comeback when he made it 5-1 three minutes after the break, having slalomed past the Real defence.

Barca were left with 10 men when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off for fouling Mbappe in the 56th minute and Rodrygo beat substitute keeper Inaki Pena from the resulting free kick.

But Real, who hold a five-point advantage over Barca in LaLiga after 19 games, had no shots on goal after the penalty until Mbappe’s effort was denied by Pena in stoppage time.

Barcelona also lost defender Inigo Martinez before the half-hour mark through injury, with Ronald Araujo stepping in.

Barcelona and Real met in the competition’s final for third consecutive time, with Ancelotti’s side prevailing last year while Barca lifted the trophy in 2023.

Barcelona booked their spot in the final by winning 2-0 against current Spanish Cup holders Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals before Real beat last year’s Copa del Rey finalists Mallorca 3-0.