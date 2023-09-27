Football

Baby Kulas hungry for win

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 27, 2023 12:41 pm

The Digicel Baby Kulas is expecting nothing less than a tough battle against reigning champions New Zealand when they face off in the OFC Women’s Under-16 final this afternoon.

Captain Kasanita Tabua expresses her excitement as they approach their first ever final.

Tabua, who helped the Fiji to the final of the OFC U19 Championship earlier this year, emphasizes the importance of keeping the team focused on the upcoming challenge.

“I tell the squad that we have to be focused, so yesterday we recovered for the first 11 and we have been training hard and we are ready for the game.”


[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

She assures that her team is determined to give their all for the win and will not disappoint their supporters.

They meet at 4.45pm and you can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

