Baby Bula Boys to test waters

The Baby Bula Boys will have their first hit-out tomorrow ahead of the OFC Under-17 Championship which will kick off in nine days.

The Sunil Kumar coached side hasn’t had any game time in the last two years and will have it first test against Rewa club, Kasavu FC.

Kumar says they will be testing out some of the key areas they have been addressing during training.

“Before we enter the qualifiers, we want to give them a good test so let’s see how they will play against the senior boys. Due to COVID, they didn’t play in the school’s IDC so these friendlies will help us build up for the first match against Samoa.”

He adds the team is expecting nothing less than a challenging qualifiers as teams will be gunning for the two World Cup spots in Peru later this year.

The OFC U17 tournament will be held in Fiji and the national side will take on Samoa in its first match.

Tomorrow’s friendly against Kasavu will be held at the Uprising Sports Centre at 7pm.