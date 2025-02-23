Ba women win IDC 2024

The Ba women’s team secured their third consecutive 2024 Women’s IDC title, capping off a dominant tournament at the Fiji Football Academy in Vatuwaqa.

The women in black entered the weekend with three consecutive victories over Nadi, Rewa, and Labasa.

In the final match against Labasa, Labasa Women FC took the lead in the first half with a goal from Unaisi Tuberi.

However, Ba Women FC fought back, with Luisa Tamanitoakula scoring in the second half to equalize.

With a strong performance, Ba Women FC secured their victory and retained their title

With this win, Ba women’s will now continue to work on their fitness and game plan for the upcoming OFC Women’s Champions league.