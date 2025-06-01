Ba wins against Navua, sets Rewa for semifinals

Ba registered their first win for the tournament against Navua through a solo goal from Faazil Ali.

With Ba already out, they have given the opportunity for Rewa to step in for the semi-finals.

The Delta Tigers, who earlier lost 1-0 to Lautoka, needed Ba to win against Navua to overtake them in the standings and qualify.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba delivered, with Peceli Sukabula setting up Faazil Ali right in front of the goalmouth, allowing Ali to tap in the ball and seal the victory.

With Ba and Navua out, Rewa and Lautoka have now booked their place in the semi-finals from Group A.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.