Ba sets target

The National Football League starts this weekend with some big games.

One of the much anticipated match will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium with Suva hosting Ba.

Ba has set its sights on the bigger picture under new leadership.

Since he was confirmed as the new Ba head coach, Ronil Kumar made his intentions known when he held his first meeting.

“I told the boys we have to set a goal to achieve something bigger so this year we need to go for the OFC-League and for that we need to win all League games so from day one we started preparing for that and Suva is the start towards that“.

The former Ba rep will also welcome back four stars who are in the national training squad this weekend.

Penisoni Tirau, Etonia Dogalau, Sailasa Ratu and Samuela Navoce should fire up the Men in Black.

Suva hosts Ba at 3pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Tavua hosts Nadi at Garvey Park, Navua travels to Lawaqa Park to face Nadroga and Rewa meets Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Nasinu and Lautoka clash at Uprising Sports Complex.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua and Nadroga game on Radio Fiji 2.

