Heated clash ends in a draw

Ba players celebrate after France Catarogo netted a goal in the 43rd minute. [Photo Credit: Ba Football Association]

Ba was held to a 1–1 draw by Suva in a tense Extra Premier League encounter at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, marking Ba’s second consecutive home draw.

The hosts took the lead just before halftime, with France Catarogo striking in the 43rd minute to put Ba ahead. They went into the break with a 1–0 advantage.

Suva responded early in the second half through Ramzan Khan, who found the equaliser in the 50th minute to level the match at 1–1.

[Photo Credit: Ba Football Association]

The second half saw tempers rise, with both sides reduced to 10 men. Suva were the first to suffer a red card in the 70th minute, followed by Ba’s Etonia Dogalau receiving his marching orders in the 90th, after already being booked earlier in the 23rd minute.

Ba’s Ilaisa Nayasi also picked up a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Despite several late efforts from both sides, the score remained unchanged, and the points were shared in what proved to be a physical and hard-fought contest.

