Arsenal oppose Palace request to reschedule League Cup tie

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta [Source: Reuters]

Arsenal have opposed Crystal Palace’s request to reschedule their League Cup quarter-final to December 23, with manager Mikel Arteta saying it would be unfair for both teams to play twice in barely 48 hours.

The match is now set for December 16, part of a gruelling run of four games in eight days, with Palace facing Manchester City in the Premier League on December 14, KuPS in the Conference League on December 18, and returning to league action on December 21, away at Leeds.

Palace argued that both sides should have equal time to recover before the quarter-final, as Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 13.

The south London club were open to a Christmas Eve game, but that option was ruled out after talks with the Metropolitan Police and Transport for London, who cited limited public transport services.

Arsenal, the home team, were also opposed to playing on Christmas Eve, while Palace later proposed December 23 as an alternative, two days before Arsenal’s trip to Everton (December. 21), kicking off at the same time as Palace’s game at Leeds.

“I don’t think that’s fair, because we have other competitions as well we have to try to accommodate. We knew at the start of the season the competitions that each club is playing in,” Arteta said.

“On balance we have to try to accommodate the best possible way for everybody… There are other (options to December 23). Believe me, there are other options much better than this one. We already suggested that.”

The Spaniard warned that fixture congestion must be handled with fairness and player welfare in mind, otherwise clubs might eventually consider withdrawing from competitions.

“I hope we don’t go (that far),” he said. “If we have that big piece of paper with those two principles there in front before making any decision, all of us in our industry, we won’t get there.

“If we don’t and we just ignore that, then anything is possible.”

