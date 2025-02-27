Arsenal draw at Forest, another blow to their slim title hopes

[Source: Reuters - Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and manager Mikel Arteta look dejected after the match]

Arsenal’s faint title hopes dimmed even further after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest despite dominating Wednesday’s encounter at the City Ground between the second and third-placed teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal were already 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, before the start of the midweek fixtures and their failure to win on Wednesday leaves their quest looking increasingly unlikely.

Forest remain six points behind Arsenal in third place, keeping up their hopes of Champions League football next season, as they advanced to 48 points although they spent much of the game defending their goal.

They did well to absorb Arsenal’s pressure in the first half, restricting them to no shots on target, although the Gunners were only inches away from opening the scoring in the 24th minute after roving left back Riccardo Calafiori eased past Forest midfielder Nicolas Dominguez with a clever turn and struck the post with a shot.

Calafiori had been booked in the second minute and came close to giving away a penalty, when he appeared to impede Callum Hudson-Odoi’s progress into the Arsenal box in the 22nd minute.

It was no surprise, despite his positive contributions to their attack, that he did not come back out after the break as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta preferred not to risk going down to 10 men if Calafiori was booked again.

It was a second successive match without a goal for the Gunners after they lost at home to West Ham United at the weekend, while Forest have won one of their last five league outings.

