33 southern schools set for inaugural Futsal competition

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The inaugural Fiji Football Association Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship is set to commence next month.

12 Under-18 boys’ teams, 13 Under-16 and eight in the girls’ open grade are set to compete in their respective grades.

Tournament Director, Jainut Dean believes this tournament will develop the players’ skills, enhancing the grassroots level.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also thanked the schools for showing interest in participating in the inaugural competition.

This is a pilot project, and the organizing committee is planning to implement the same tournament in the other divisions.

In the Open Girls’ Grade, Rishikul Sanatan College is drawn with Dudley High School, Tailevu North College, and Nakasi High School, while

Group B consists of Lami High School, Suva Muslim College, Saraswati College, and Vunimono High School.

The Boys U16 grade has three groups; Group A has Vunimono High School, DAV College, Gospel High School, Nasinu Muslim School, and

Sila Secondary School while Group B has Rishikul Sanatan College, Tailevu North College, Saraswati College, and Suva Muslim College.

Nakasi High School, Dudley High School, International School, and Baulevu High School make up Group C.

In the under-18 grades, Sila Central High School, DAV College, Gospel High School, Suva Muslim College, Nakasi High School, and Baulevu

High School are drawn in Group A, while Group B has Lami High School, Tailevu North College, Vunimono High School, Rishikul Sanatan College, Suva Sangam College, and Dudley High School.