26 Fiji FA elite academy players to begin camp in Ba

The Fiji Football Association’s Elite Academy program has now been relocated to the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

This program was initially launched in Labasa earlier this year and the strategic move comes as part of the association’s efforts to centralize development and make use of the upgraded facilities in Ba.

Fiji FA’s Head of Talent Development, Sunil Kumar, confirmed that 26 players have been selected to be part of the elite camp, which officially begins next Monday.

He said these elite players born from 2010 to 2008 have been carefully identified through a nationwide scouting and development process and represent some of the most promising young football talent in the country.

Kumar also revealed that a FIFA Development Coach is expected to join the program soon.

He added they want to develop players holistically, with attention to discipline, education, and character.

