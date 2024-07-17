12 overseas-based teams in tournament

A total of 12 overseas-based teams will be competing in the upcoming Fiji Football Association Viti Futsal Cup competition this weekend.

The competition, which is the biggest since starting three years ago, will be featuring a total of 34 teams across six grades.

There will be a total of 10 teams from Australia and two teams from the Solomon Islands competing in the tournament.

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji FA general manager for operations, Anushil Kumar says the addition of overseas-based teams in the tournament will intensify the level of competition, making it an exciting one to witness for futsal fans.

“This is the biggest ever futsal development tournament we’re having, and it’s into its third year now. To see them feature in our tournament in itself is a boost to our tournament and as well as our kids participating.”

The three-day tournament will start on Friday and conclude on Sunday and will be held at the Fiji Football Academy futsal turf in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Kumar is also calling out to fans to come out in numbers to the tournament, to support the development of futsal in the country.