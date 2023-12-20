11 international football tournaments for 2024

The 2024 football season will be a busy one for the Fiji Football Association.

Not only will our national sides feature in international tournaments, the district teams will also be competing overseas.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the 2023 season ended with the Digicel National Club Championship last week but there’ll be a lot of action next year.

‘2024 brings a lot of events, Fiji is taking part in 11 international events that start with the women’s Olympic qualifiers in Samoa from February 5th to 21’.

Yusuf says apart from that, the Suva Futsal side will be going to New Caledonia for the club championship, our Bula Boys to play at the OFC Nations Cup in Vanuatu and Fiji Under-19 is going to a tournament in Tahiti.

‘There are a lot of opportunities, beach soccer and futsal championships in the Solomon Islands, Labasa will also travel for the women’s champions league in September so there are a lot of hard work’.

The 2024 football season will kick off with the Champion vs Champion on January 29.