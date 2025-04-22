Fitness and teamwork key in selection: Kolinisau

Fiji 7s Head Coach Osea Kolinisau has made it clear that fitness and team cohesion matter more than reputation or individual brilliance when it comes to national selection.

With the team gearing up for the Sevens World Championship in Los Angeles, Kolinisau says his focus is on building a squad that can last all 14 minutes and fight as one unit.

Skill and experience, he says, mean little if a player can’t match the physical demands of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can be the best in that position, but if you’re unfit, then you’re no use in that position. Sevens is about fitness. No matter how skilful you are, no matter how strong you are, sevens will catch you up.”

He added that adaptability is also crucial, especially when injuries strike or roles shift on the field.

Kolinisau stressed that the team’s only x-factor is the team itself, and not any individual star.

The LA 7s will be held from May 3-4.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.