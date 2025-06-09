Final Melbourne Cup field to be confirmed tomorrow

40 horses are still in the running to make the final 24-horse field for the Melbourne Cup next Tuesday.

The 24 horses will be made official on tomorrow evening.

This year’s prize pool carries a total value of $15million FJD, up from $12 million last year.

That pool consists of more than $9 million in cash and $910,000 worth of trophies — including the 18-carat solid gold Hardy Brothers trophy — valued at $250,000 — awarded to the winning owners.

The winning horse’s connection receive a $4.5 million first prize.

The second horse get $1.1 million, and $560,000 for the third finisher.

$360,000 for the fourth and $240,000 to the horse that comes in fifth while the sixth to twelfth horses get $160,000.

The 13th to 24th horses get $100,000.each.

