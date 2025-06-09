Fiji Rugby prepares for a new era under Sewabu

Newly elected FRU CEO Koli Sewabu [Photo: FILE]

Fiji Rugby is gearing up for significant change as new Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu outlines his vision for the sport.

The past six months under Sewabu’s acting leadership have provided valuable insights into the union’s operations, and new initiatives are expected to roll out in the coming year.

Stakeholders are optimistic that these changes will enhance both grassroots and professional rugby in Fiji.

“Fiji Rugby carries the hope of a nation.Every tackle, every pass, every critique, every triumphant song reflects the spirit of our people. That is why we must lead with clear purpose, a united vision, and shared goals. We are not merely managing a sport; we are stewards of a national symbol.”

Sewabu added that his experience over the past six months had highlighted the urgent areas requiring attention.

Article continues after advertisement

“Change is coming as we enter a new era. We will build on what we have, work together, and take Fiji Rugby to the next level. My mission is to create a lasting legacy for the next generation, and that cannot be done alone.”

Fiji Rugby board chair John Sanday say the focus will be on strategic development, transparent governance, and creating sustainable pathways for players and coaches, ensuring that Fiji remains competitive on the international stage while nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.