Fearless Fijian Boxers shine

Anaseini Naikanivatu with head coach Cameron Todd / Boxing Fiji

Team Fiji delivered a fearless and inspiring performance at the 2025 International Golden Gloves boxing tournament hosted by Boxing Queensland from July 14 to 18, finishing the event with two gold and three silver medals.

The development squad showed great promise and resilience, with all nine Fijian boxers advancing to the quarterfinals in a tournament that featured over 490 bouts.

Rising stars Semi Koroitukana, Sakiusa Narara, and Norman Amram each claimed silver medals after strong campaigns that saw them reach the finals in their respective weight divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s golden moments came through the powerful performances of Anaseini Naikanivatu and Aminiasi Saratibau, who both topped their divisions to bring home gold.

The result highlights the depth of talent in Fiji’s next generation of boxers and reflects the positive strides being made in the national boxing program

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.