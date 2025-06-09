Drua duo named in First Nations side against British & Irish Lions

Mesake Doge and Mesake Vocevoce

Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge and lock Mesake Vocevoce have been named as impact players in the First Nations Pasifika XV inaugural side to face the British & Irish Lions in the final provincial match of the 2025 tour on Tuesday in Melbourne.

Other Fijians in the squad include Seru Uru, Lington Ieli, and Filipo Daungunu.

First Nations, Samoan, Fijian, Tongan, Māori and Cook Islands cultures are all set to be represented in the team, with 17 players of Pasifika origin and six First Nations stars.

The team boasts ten players with international experience — nine Wallabies and one Flying Fijian — with nearly all of the squad having already faced the Lions during the tour.

Vocevoce and Doge, along with 21-capped Wallaby Rob Leota, will come off the bench, serving as handy support to a set piece featuring five Wallabies, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou packing down in the front row.

The two sides will clash at 10 pm on Tuesday.

