Drua braces for Eden Park atmosphere

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Over 8000 tickets have been sold for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Blues Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final clash on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.

Drua coach Mick Byrne is hoping their fans will again be there to back them as it’s their first time at Eden Park.

Byrne says the Drua players who went with the Flying Fijians to the Rugby World Cup last year will be used to the atmosphere at Eden Park this weekend.

“It’s a great atmosphere there, it’s the home of New Zealand rugby so all their big Test matches are played at Eden Park, it’s a great stadium and I know the Auckland crowd will be there in numbers so it’ll be a great experience for our players and our players who have come from the World Cup last year would have experienced crowd like that and noise like that so it’s going to be great for everyone and Eden Park is a great stadium.”

The Drua takes on the Blues at 7:05pm on Saturday.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports.