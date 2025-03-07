Dolphins will not use Cyclone Alfred as excuse for loss to Rabbitohs, Knights defeat Tigers

[Source: ABC News]

Dolphins player Josh Kerr has refused to use Tropical Cyclone Alfred as an excuse following his side’s defeat on Friday night.

The Redcliffe-based team will charter a flight to Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport on Saturday morning, as the cyclone approaches the south-east Queensland coast.

Friday’s 16-14 loss to Souths was supposed to be played at Lang Park in Brisbane, but was moved to Western Sydney Stadium mid-week. Some Dolphins players elected to stay at home and prepare their homes, or be with their families as the storm approached.

Speaking to ABC Sport following the loss, Kerr said his side would not use the cyclone as an excuse, then praised the emergency workers across the region who are already dealing with damage and flooding.

“If you want to find excuses, you will,” Kerr said.

“There’s a lot of people in the SES, the first responders up in Queensland that are going through a hell of a lot right now. They’re out there saving lives, we’re here playing football.”

“I get that it’s probably not the greatest preparation, but we’re not saving lives, we’re rugby league players. We get to come out and do this great game while back home our families are going through a hell of a lot.”

“I get that you can make an excuse out of that, but we just don’t want to be those people. There’s a lot of people going through a lot of harder s*** than we are right now.”

“Our job right now is, you know what, we get to get out of a cyclone, come down and play our game that we’ve loved growing up and watching, dreaming about playing … we get an opportunity to do that.”

“So we don’t want to say that that’s an excuse. I just feel like there’s a lot of people doing it harder.”

Tyrone Munro managed two tries for the Rabbitohs before an injury ruled him out.

The Rabbitohs’ victory was soured by the news Tyrone Munro — who scored two first-half tries — may have suffered another collarbone injury.

Munro twice fractured his collarbone in 2024 and he did not return to the field after half-time against the Dolphins.

“Everyone’s disappointed at the club but he’s (Munro) already positive as it is,” Rabbitohs teammate Cody Walker said.

“I was just talking to him in the sheds, he thinks he’s done it again, but he said he’d be right.”

Earlier, Wests Tigers went from receiving a standing ovation at half-time from their fans to blowing a second-half lead in a two-point loss to the Newcastle Knights.

After holding an 8-0 lead at the break, the Tigers failed to muster any meaningful attack in the second half.

The Knights had their own issues in attack but were able to create more opportunities and crossed the white line twice.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall was stern in his press conference after the defeat at home.

“It’s hard to hide the disappointment because we should have won,” he said.

“Take the result out of it: did we improve? Yeah, we did. But we should’ve won.”

