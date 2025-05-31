Doidoi's solo strike earns Labasa three points

Rusiate Doidoi netted the sole goal of the match for Labasa against Nadi under the cool Suva skies.

The Lions’ hard-fought victory came after an evenly contested battle for goals from both sides.

The deadlock was broken in the second half when Doidoi showcased individual brilliance.

He skillfully dribbled past two Nadi defenders before slotting the ball home, giving his home team a crucial lead.

Following Labasa’s breakthrough, Nadi visibly intensified their efforts, applying attacking pressure in search of an equalizer.

Despite relentless assaults from the Jetsetters, the Lions maintained their defensive composure while also creating dangerous opportunities of their own, notably through the persistent threat posed by Christopher Wasasala.





