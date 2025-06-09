Ditavutu to make Fijiana XV's debut

Coach Ioan Cunningham has named 7s prop Verenaisi Bari Ditavutu to make her debut in tomorrow’s highly anticipated Test for the Fijiana XV against the USA in Washington.

Ditavuutu will be starting at outside center with the solid Josivini Neihamu at second five-eighth.

Kelerayani Luvu is also in line for a potential debut, as she’s on the bench.

Joining them from the sevens setup is Ilisapeci Delaiwau, who brings pace and unpredictability on the wing.

Up front, Fiji will field two young props, Tiana Robanakadavu and Loraini Senivutu, anchored by experienced hooker Bitila Tawake.

The loose forwards are Captain Alfreda Fisher, Nunia Daunimoala, and Karalaini Naisewa.

Other members of the starting 15 are Jade Coates and Mereoni Nakesa at locks, halfback Setaita Railumu, Salanieta Kinita at fly-half, and Alowesi Nakoci on the left wing.

Litiana Vueti continues her development at fullback.

Coach Cunningham says the match represents more than just another fixture and is a significant step forward in their Rugby World Cup preparation.

“The players are very excited by the opportunity to play in the USA at such a world-class venue and in front of a big crowd. It’s an occasion that inspires pride and purpose. We expect a tough, physical contest. But our focus has been on shifting the ball away from contact and playing to our strengths—speed, width, and instinct.”

He adds that games like these are essential, and the intensity and quality of the opposition are exactly what is needed to prepare for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, the USA presents a formidable challenge.

The Eagles are known for their structured play, physicality, and an experienced squad filled with World Cup veterans.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s play Fijiana tomorrow; the two sides will clash at Audi Field in Washington at 6.05am.

