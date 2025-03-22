Devo Babas to face Dominion Brothers in Marist 7s final

Devo Babas will face Dominion Brothers in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series final, with one last hurdle standing between them and the overall series crown.

The dominant side has already claimed five tournament victories in the series and is now just one win away from cementing their status as the top team.

They secured their spot in the final with a commanding 24-7 win over Tabadamu, while Dominion Brothers battled past Police Blue in a tight 7-5 semifinal clash.

With the Marist 7s marking the final stop in the series, Devo Babas are eager to close out their campaign in style.

The highly anticipated final kicks off at 7:25 PM tonight, live on Viti+ for FJD 69.

