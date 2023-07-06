QVS is new Southern Zone cricket champs

[Source: Supplied]

Queen Victoria School has been crowned the new champion of the Fiji Secondary School Under-19 Southern Zone competition.

QVS defeated 2022 title holders Marist Brothers High School by nine wickets.

Marist batted first and scored a massive 155 runs with a fall of six wickets.

QVS then batted and scored 156 runs with a fall of one wicket.

RKS won the 3rd/4th playoff against Suva Grammar by five runs while John Wesley won the plate final over Lami High School by seven wickets.