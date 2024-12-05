England lose to South Africa in ODI series opener

[Source: BBC]

England were beaten by six wickets after a below-par showing in the first one-day international against South Africa.

Chasing 187 in scorching conditions in Kimberley, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt anchored the innings with a gritty unbeaten 59 from 114 balls to reach the target with 11.4 overs to spare.

England’s bowlers toiled, but were left to rue dropping Wolvaardt on five and 27 as the opener held the innings together before Nadine de Klerk’s lively 48 not out from 28 balls secured the victory in style.

While the surface was tricky and offered plenty of uneven bounce, England’s batters were wasteful in being dismissed for 186 in 38.4 overs.

Number eight Charlie Dean rescued the innings with 47 not out after England collapsed to 106-7, adding 67 for the eighth wicket with Sophie Ecclestone.

South Africa were boosted by the return of all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who was rested for the preceding T20 series and delivered a new-ball masterclass to take England’s first three wickets.

Sophia Dunkley was a late inclusion at the top of the order after Maia Bouchier injured her neck in the warm-up, and was caught behind for four before Tammy Beaumont was bowled for 11 and Nat Sciver-Brunt was lbw for a duck.

Heather Knight’s 40 led a brief revival before it was left to Dean and Ecclestone to show some resistance, with Dean matching her career-best score after her partner was brilliantly caught by De Klerk for 17.

South Africa’s batters also struggled to score fluently, but they withstood the threat of spinner Ecclestone by playing cautiously through her miserly spell of 0-29, and Wolvaardt’s willingness to grind out the runs proved the difference.

The second of three ODIs takes place in Durban on Sunday.