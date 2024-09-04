Dubey is new Cricket Fiji Talent manager

Sanjiv Dubey [Source: Cricket Fiji]

Cricket Fiji has announced National Under 19 coach Sanjiv Dubey has been appointed as the new Talent Manager for the organization.

Dubey will take on the crucial challenge of leading talent identification efforts, focusing on scouting and recruiting top Fijian cricketers based in Australia and New Zealand.

Fiji recently returned from the ICC Men’s T20 WC Sub-Regional EAP Qualifier A, where the team performed admirably, securing wins against Cook Islands and Vanuatu.

Cricket Fiji states that with Pacific neighbors already tapping into talent from their countries of origin playing in Australia and New Zealand, Cricket Fiji is ready to follow suit.

It adds that Dubey’s mission is to identify and nurture Fijian players who are playing competitively abroad and who are poised to compete on the global stage.

He will be working closely with Cricket Fiji, local clubs in Sydney, academies and cricket communities in Australia and Auckland to assess potential recruits and develop personalized development plans to maximize their contributions.

His leadership and dedication will be key in helping elevate the standard of Fijian cricket internationally.

Cricket Fiji is confident that Sanjiv Dubey’s efforts will have a significant impact on the future success of Cricket Fiji.