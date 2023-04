[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Cricket fans will be treated to some competitive games tomorrow as the top four teams have been confirmed for Cricket Fiji’s Easter Championship.

Both matches will commence at 8am at Albert Park in Suva.

In pitch one, Ono-i-Lau will face Suva Crusaders while Moce battles Suva Warriors in the second pitch.

Ono-i-Lau overcame Kabara by a wicket.

Moce who was the top seeded team from Pool two beat Nadi by 35 runs.