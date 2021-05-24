Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

Australia has booked a spot in the Cricket Women’s World Cup after dismantling West Indies with 157-runs in the semi-final.

The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather – morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side – to rack up 305-3.

Alyssa Healy crunched a sparkling 129, adding 216 with opening partner Rachael Haynes, who made 85.

Australia will meet either defending champions England or South Africa in the final in Christchurch on Sunday.

[Source: BBC]