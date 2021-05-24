Another dark day for England

England is set for another humiliating defeat after enduring a wretched third day of the decisive third Test against West Indies in Grenada.

Having begun with hopes of pushing for victory themselves, the tourists were thwarted by the West Indies lower order before they collapsed in abject fashion in their second innings. They ended the day 103-8, just 10 runs ahead of West Indies with two days to go.

Joshua da Silva reached his maiden Test century in the morning session, frustrating England with a stand of 52 with number 11 Jayden Seales before West Indies were finally dismissed for 297.

That gave the hosts a first-innings lead of 93 and in response England’s top order folded to 39-4 – captain Joe Root out for five and all-rounder Ben Stokes four.

Jonny Bairstow and opener Alex Lees offered some resistance with a dogged stand lasting 24.4 overs but when Bairstow was caught behind for 22, Ben Foakes followed in a calamitous run-out five balls later.

Lees made 31 before he was castled by Kyle Mayers – the seamer ending the day with remarkable figures of 5-9, his first five-wicket haul.

Hosts West Indies now look certain to complete victory, which would also see them take the series 1-0.