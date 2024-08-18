Brave beat Phoenix in Super Five to reach Hundred final

[Source: BBC Sports]

Southern Brave are through to The Hundred final after a remarkable Eliminator against Birmingham Phoenix was decided by the first Super Five in the tournament’s history.

Liam Livingstone took Phoenix to the brink of victory in regulation play with a brutal half-century but he fell with three runs needed and Brave spinner Akeal Hosein conceded just two from his last three balls, resulting in a tie.

Jofra Archer then had Livingstone caught from the first ball of the Super Five and restricted Phoenix to just seven from the extra five deliveries.

A Chris Jordan boundary got Brave over the line with a ball to spare to set up a final against defending champions Oval Invincibles at Lord’s on Sunday evening.

That prospect looked a long way off when Livingstone hit a Hosein no-ball for six to bring the equation down to three needed from four balls.

But he failed to connect with the free hit and then holed out next ball to give Brave a chance – one they ultimately took to progress to their first final since winning the inaugural tournament in 2021.

James Vince reached 400 runs in the tournament this year as he top-scored with 43 to take Brave to 126-6.

But, even on a bowler-friendly surface, it was Phoenix who appeared to have the upper hand at the interval after an impressive bowling effort, headlined by Adam Milne’s 3-18.

The Brave bowlers were yet to have their say, though, and an equally strong display put Phoenix under pressure at 45-3 halfway through the chase.

The turning point appeared to come when Livingstone was dropped on seven by Leus du Plooy, which sparked the England all-rounder into life.

He bludgeoned four sixes in a near match-winning knock but he could not finish the job, Brave held their nerve an