Senidoko is new BCF super middleweight champ

Isikeli Senidoko is the new Boxing Commission of Fiji super middle weight title.

Senidoko defeated Junior Abhay Chand by knockout in the second round of their Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions fight.

He floored Chand just seconds into the first round but the latter got back on his feet.

The experience of Senidoko proved to be the difference in the fight as he also scored some powerful punches.

Chand managed to catch his opponent off guard in the two rounds as well.

In other results, Andrew Maloney was awarded a TKO win against Pawan Kumar as the referee stopped the fight in their Super Bantamweigt contest.

Felise Nabua lost to Rohit Rohit from India after the towel was thrown into the ring 53 seconds in the sixth round and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Keanu Nadan finished off Apisai Naqica in the first round with a knockout win.

Fiji’s heavyweight champion Semi Dauloloma knocked out Savenaca Tuiratu in the second round, Aarti Hoodha managed to beat Laite Nanovu on points.

Kimo Vakalalabure beat Rev Anand on points while New Zealand’s Larnce Claerk defeated Senivalati Ratu by TKO after the referee stopped the fight.

Ilikimi Saudromedrome won on points over William Korocawiri.

