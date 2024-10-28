No drug use at event says promoter

Boxing promoter Freddy Chand

Boxing promoter Freddy Chand has emphasized that the their promotion is not aware of any drug use during the event.

His statement comes in response to a video circulating online that allegedly shows needles outside Rungi Zhou’s locker room.

Zhou had fought Ubayd Haider and won, however Haider was later rushed to the hospital and is now in a critical condition.

Chand states they also cannot confirm anything without clarification from the authorities.



Ubayd Haider [left] and Rungi Zhou [right] after their fight

Chand highlights the importance of a thorough investigation.

He confirms also reaching out to the Boxing Commission of Fiji for further insight.

“All these questions I think we are referred to boxing commission in Fiji Mr Eroni and (Eroni Loganimoce) Mr Adi (Adi Narayan) can give more, can elaborate more on this since I am not in the position to speak on this.”

Chand also visited Haider at the hospital, expressing his concern for the young fighter’s well-being.

He is calling on boxing fans to pray for Haider during this difficult time.