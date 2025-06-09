India's Rohit stops Nabua

Rohit Rohit, one of the Indian boxers showed his class in the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions when he defeated Fiji’s Filise Nabua in their welterweight contest at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The towel was thrown into the ring from Nabua’s corner 53 seconds in the sixth round and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Rohit’s jabs made the difference in the fight and he was fast on his feet as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabua copped some powerful rights from his experienced opponent.

It was Nabua’s second professional fight after making his debut five months ago.

In other results, Keanu Nadan finished off Apisai Naqica in the first round with a knockout win.

Fiji’s heavyweight champion Semi Dauloloma knocked out Savenaca Tuiratu in the second round, Aarti Hoodha managed to beat Laite Nanovu on points.

Kimo Vakalalabure beat Rev Anand on points while New Zealand’s Larnce Claerk defeated Senivalati Ratu by TKO after the referee stopped the fight.

Ilikimi Saudromedrome won on points over William Korocawiri.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.