Hoodha beats Nanovu on points

India’s Aarti Hoodha beat Fiji’s Laite Nanovu by unanimous points decision in their contest at the Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The three judges scored 60-54, 59-55, 59-55 all in favour of Hoodha.

Hoodha caught Nanovu with a right to the cheek that really shook the Fijian in the second round and many thought the fight would end early but it wasn’t the case.

Aarti Hoodha.

The visitor was the fitter and experienced fighter out of the two. She never stepped back from the opening round while her young opponent also had her moments.

The Indian boxer tried throughout the six rounds to knock the Fijian but failed in their lightweight contest.

In other results, Kimo Vakalalabure beat Rev Anand on points while New Zealand’s Larnce Claerk defeated Senivalati Ratu by TKO after the referee stopped the fight.

Ilikimi Saudromedrome won on points over William Korocawiri.

