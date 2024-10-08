Haider leaving no stone unturned

Ubayd Haider

Ubayd Haider is set to face China’s Runqi Zhou for the IBO Asia Pacific featherweight title during the South Pacific , and he’s confident in his preparations for the bout.

Despite acknowledging the strength of Zhou’s camp, Haider believes his own training, with support from the Fiji amateur boxing team, has prepared him well for the challenge.

Both fighters will be vying for the prestigious title in what promises to be a highly anticipated match.

“He’s probably going to get the best preparation, but I too have not left any stones unturned. I’d like to thank the Fiji amateur boxing team for their help; they’ve got a good set of quality boys who come in fresh to assist me.”

When asked if being a free agent has impacted his preparation, Haider dismissed any concerns.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion event will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on the 26th of this month.