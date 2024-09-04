Haider and Ravalaca bout not “impossible”

Mikaele Ravalaca [left] and Ubayd Haider

Bula Boxing promoter Alan Kumar has announced that fans can look forward to a clash between Fiji’s super featherweight champion Ubayd Haider and Mikaele Ravalaca in February next year.

The long-standing rivalry between the two fighters is set to intensify early in 2024, and Kumar assures that organizing this fight is entirely feasible.

Tensions flared during the Bluewater Boxing event last weekend when Ravalaca publicly challenged Haider.

Kumar clarifies that while both fighters are eager to step into the ring, there is a structured plan in place for their development that includes the duo.

“See the public has to understand very well where we are targeting, where we are going in two and three years, we have a plan, you can’t just jump and fight anyone. We have a plan, he has a fight scheduled in December for him. Public is saying he’s not taking the fight, it’s not that, we already have a fight for him. So, in February, there is a positive sign.”

He also mentions that Haider has a fight set for December before the February showdown.

Kumar further states that discussions with Ravalaca’s team have been productive and both fighters are prepared to finalize the contract for their highly anticipated match.