Celebrity bout cancelled

The much-anticipated celebrity bout that was supposed to take place this Saturday at the FMF Boxing Series Contest of Champions has been canceled.

This was called off due to other commitments the two boxers have.

Promoter Alan Kumar says that while this was a much-anticipated boxing match in Fiji, the celebrity bout will have to be rescheduled.

Kumar adds that this will not hinder their aim for a successful program which will feature seven amateur and seven professional bouts.

This Saturday’s showdown will star start at 3pm at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.