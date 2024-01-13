Boxing gear received by Haider from a late friend

Fijian boxer Ubbayd Haider, formerly known as Nathan Singh, was given sports equipment today in accordance with the wishes of his late friend, Collin James Conolley.

In Conolley’s will, he specifically requested that his boxing gear be given to Haider and his boxing club, Uptown Boxing Club.

Haider expresses deep gratitude and feels incredibly blessed to have been remembered by his late friend, whom he considers a father figure

“It was donated to us by a long-lost friend who passed away just recently. He died in a car accident in Canada. He is a fatherly figure to me. He looked after me, my older brother Sebastian also and Kwajo.”

He adds the equipment will boost the clubs preparations for upcoming tournaments.

The 24-year-old also has exciting tournaments ahead, with more information set to be released in the coming months.