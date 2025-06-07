Binnu Singh Jnr to face Runqi Zhou

Fiji’s own featherweight champion, Binnu Singh Jnr, is set to step into the ring against Sydney-based Australian fighter Runqi Zhou next month for the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title.

The fight has been secured by promoter Naroon Buksh of Kings Boxing Promotion who will be organizing his first tournament as a promoter.

This upcoming bout is especially special as it will be the first WBA title fight ever held in Fiji.

It is scheduled to be a highlight of the Kings Boxing Promotion program on July 19 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The Boxing Commission of Fiji has received positive feedback from WBA Oceania President Ferlin Marsh, who has indicated that more WBA title fights will be considered for Fiji in the future.

Binnu Singh Jnr enters this contest with an impressive professional record, having lost only one of his 12 professional fights.

His opponent, Runqi Zhou, has a record of nine wins, three losses, and one draw from 13 professional bouts.

Zhou last competed in the country in October 2024 against the late Ubayd Haider.

