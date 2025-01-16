Ali replaces Naidu after drug test failure

Mohammad Ali Junior [left] with Mikaele Ravalaca Junior

The Blue Water Boxing Promotions match between veteran Ronald Naidu and Mikaele Ravalaca Junior for the 61kg lightweight category has taken a sudden turn, with Mohammad Ali Junior stepping in to replace Naidu.

The announcement was made today at Suva Motor Inn during the official face-off.

Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan confirmed to FBC Sports that Naidu failed to meet the mandatory drug testing requirements.

“Drug testing is already in process, that’s how we found out about Ronald Naidu. We are very concerned and as we sign the contracts, part of the deal is to provide your medical certificates.”

Narayan reassured fans that boxer welfare remains a priority, especially following incidents in 2024 that shook the nation.

Meanwhile, Blue Water Promotions promoter Samir Khan unveiled an exciting lineup for the February event.

The main bout will feature veteran Joseph Kwadjo taking on Robin Hazel-man while the main supporting bout will see Ravalaca and Ali.

The highly anticipated boxing matches are scheduled for the 22nd of February at Vodafone Arena, Suva.