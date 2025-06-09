Bese steals the show for Suva

File Photo

Former Fijiana 7s playmaker Younis Bese produced a moment of brilliance at the end, scoring a stunning match-winning try after the final hooter to hand Suva a 36–31 win over Kadavu in the second semifinal of the Subrails Marama Cup.

The 2015 coke games blue ribbon champion showed her trademark pace and strength, breaking through Kadavu’s defence and diving over in the corner to seal the win.

The match was a seesaw battle, with both sides refusing to back down.

Kadavu dominated the first half, scoring the opening two tries and leading 17–12 at the break.

Suva, however, clawed their way back into the contest with composure, turning defensive pressure into attacking opportunities.

The final minutes were tense, with both teams trading tries in a thrilling finish.

But when Suva regained possession after the hooter, Bese seized her moment, slicing through from the wing and grounding the ball.

Suva will now meet Namosi in the Marama Cup final.

