Be a threat from the beginning: Lockington

Coach Charlene Lockington’s message to Ba Women FC was to be a threat from the first whistle, a strategy that paid off in their 2-0 win over Henderson Eels FC in the OFC Women’s Champions League opener.

Koleta Likuculacula broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, before Asenaca Naio followed up with another goal just three minutes later.

Coach Charlene Lockington says smart tactical changes at halftime helped turn the game around.

“I told the players we are going to clean sweep our pool. That’s the only way forward for us. We must be a threat from the beginning, and I think the girls have proved that today.”

“Henderson Eeels, they’ve been coming to the O-League. We are new kids on the block, so we just came out. I told the girls, do your best, stick to the game plan, and we’ll get through.”

The coach also expressed gratitude for the support from families back home, who are following the team’s progress.

The women in black now shift their focus to their next challenge against Tupapa Maraerenga this Sunday.

