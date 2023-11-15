Women's basketball eye nothing less than gold

The Fiji women’s basketball team is aiming for nothing less than a gold medal at the 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The team, along with other Team Fiji squads, departed on the first flight yesterday.

Coach Earl Hughes is confident that the team has done their homework and is well-prepared for action.

“We’re just looking forward to the challenges that come from the other Pacific Island countries and the ladies are ready. All we need to do now is get to the Solomon Islands and just perform on the day.”

Hughes stresses that the team is trained to understand that every game is distinct and can’t be approached in the same way.

Fiji Basketball women’s first game is against Guam on the 16th of November.