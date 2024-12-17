WNBA to host first regular-season game outside the United States

[Source: Reuters]

The WNBA will host its first regular-season game outside the United States next year, with the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm set to play in August at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the league said.

The announcement comes amid rapid expansion for the top-flight North American league, which hosted its first Canada game in May 2023, a sold-out meeting between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx in Toronto.

A year later, Toronto was awarded the 14th WNBA franchise and will begin play in 2026 as the league’s first team outside the U.S. Portland is also set to launch a team in 2026.

“The WNBA Canada Game has been a tremendous opportunity to grow our league’s footprint,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women’s basketball in Canada.”

The Storm made their 19th post-season appearance this year, losing to Las Vegas Aces in the first round, while the Dream also exited in the first round to eventual champions New York Liberty.

The Storm will play the Dream on Aug. 15.