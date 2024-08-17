Globetrotters duo pledges hoops, inspires local kids

Will “Bull” Bullard and Cherelle “Torch” George have revealed plans to help provide basketball hoops for several schools.

The duo, part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, are committed to supporting these schools with the resources they need.

Bullard emphasized their dedication, even if it means reaching into their own pockets to ensure kids have the opportunity to learn basketball.

“I can’t remember the name of the school, but me and Torch were there, and we saw they didn’t have any basketball hoops. Out of the kindness of our hearts, we’re going to try and get those schools the hoops they need.”

Bullard also mentioned that Fiji’s warmth and hospitality have been unmatched, with friendly locals and a warm reception wherever they went.

The duo visited schools including Suva Grammar School, St Joseph Secondary, Yat Sen Secondary, and Marist Brothers High.

They spent time last night at Yat Sen Secondary, engaging with kids and basketball enthusiasts.

They also encouraged young players and children to always give their best and to never let anything stand in the way of achieving their dreams.