Fox draws strength from past setbacks

Fiji Basketball’s USA-based power forward Joshua Fox finds motivation in the disappointment of their third-place finish in the 2019 Pacific Games.

The lingering sting of that loss is fueling their determination to excel this year.

Fiji lost 75-72 to Tahiti in the semi-final and then had to settle for bronze, beating Papua New Guinea, 72-49.

Article continues after advertisement

Acknowledging that he takes that loss seriously Fox emphasizes that like any other team they aspire to win the Gold.

However, this year Team Fiji is optimistic that they truly stand a chance.

For Fox, playing with the backing of his family as he represents his country adds to his determination.

“I played a lot of Basketball growing up at a lot of different levels but when you play Basketball for your country, you know families are excited for you and it means a little more pride and you know you take things a little more to heart.”

Representing the country for the fourth time at the Pacific Games, Fox emphasizes the significance of having his family cheer him on.

The Fiji Basketball men’s team has four more training sessions before they leave our shores.

Fox and Team Fiji are set to depart for the Solomon Islands on Tuesday morning.