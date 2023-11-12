Basketball

Fiji women’s basketball side ready for Pacific Games

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 12, 2023 4:53 pm

The Fiji Women’s Basketball team completed their final courtwork session in the country yesterday.

They have been diligently preparing for the Pacific Games since June and are now prepared to travel to the Solomon Islands.

Head coach Earl Hughes acknowledges the challenges of daily training, as many of the players are students.

However, he expresses confidence in the team’s ability to perform well in the competition.

Hughes also highlights the added depth that the inclusion of overseas-based players will bring to the team.

“We have two New Zealand based player and we’ve got one US player, the US player is our captain, Mikaela Mendez so we looking forward to having the full team.”

Hughes has expressed gratitude to their families for their support during the team’s preparations.

He adds this outing will provide valuable experience and playing time for the players.

Hughes is expecting a tough competition in the Pacific Games, where they will face Guam, the Solomon Islands, and Samoa.

“We are going to compete very well and all the other team is looking to beat us. We are not going to go with an underdog status but we will go with a team that is looking to perform well and looking to end the tournament on a high.”

The Pacific Games will begin on the 19th of this month to the 2nd of next month.

