Fiji women shoot to semi-final

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji women will face the Cook Islands in the semi-final of basketball at the Pacific Games currently underway in the Solomon Islands.

This comes as the side beat Tonga 75-46 in the quarter-final this afternoon.

Both teams were tied 15-all at the end of the first quarter, before, Fiji pulled away to lead 35-24 at half-time.

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Our national women further extended their lead to 54-39 before finishing off the game.

Fiji plays the Cooks at 3.30pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, our men will play either Pappu New Guinea or New Caledonia in the semi-final at 8.30pm on Friday.



[Medal tally as of 22/11/23, 03:30pm]