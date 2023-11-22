Fiji women shoot to semi-final

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]
The Fiji women will face the Cook Islands in the semi-final of basketball at the Pacific Games currently underway in the Solomon Islands.
This comes as the side beat Tonga 75-46 in the quarter-final this afternoon.
Both teams were tied 15-all at the end of the first quarter, before, Fiji pulled away to lead 35-24 at half-time.
Our national women further extended their lead to 54-39 before finishing off the game.
Fiji plays the Cooks at 3.30pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, our men will play either Pappu New Guinea or New Caledonia in the semi-final at 8.30pm on Friday.
