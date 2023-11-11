Basketball Fiji men's primed for action

Fiji Basketball men’s national coach Lai Puamau is confident about facing the strong Tahiti team in their opening pool match at the Pacific Games in Honiara.

The team has been putting in dedicated effort over the past week, and with three training sessions remaining, they are focused on refining the details before heading off.

Puamau says they’ve got their head in the game and ready for action.

“The focus is basically to try and prepare the team on how we would like to play, the style of play we’d like to play out in the Solomon Islands and our strategies on how we’d like to beat them and certain things we believe that can put the team in position to win games.”

Puamau says they have been really lucky to have all of their players in their crucial one week of preparation.

The team will have three more training sessions before flying out on Tuesday morning.