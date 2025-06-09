Basketball Fiji will be hosting national trials in Suva later this month, as it begins preparations for several major international tournaments.

The association will conduct trials for the Commonwealth Games, the Under-23 Nations Cup, and the Under-18 Youth Olympic Games for both male and female categories.

All trials will be held in the 3×3 basketball format.

Interested players are encouraged to begin preparations, with trials scheduled for the 21st of this month, giving athletes 16 days to get ready.

Overseas-based players are required to submit their expression of interest via email to [email protected].

The trials will take place at the Vodafone Arena, Hall A, in Suva, running from 9am to 3pm.

